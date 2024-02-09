Newcastle's Gordon to miss Forest trip with injury, manager Howe says

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has not trained this week and will miss Saturday's Premier League match at Nottingham Forest, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Gordon, who has made 22 league appearances for Newcastle this season and scored seven goals, left the stadium on crutches after twisting his ankle during Newcastle's 4-4 draw with Luton Town on Feb 3.

"Anthony hasn't trained this week but we don't think the injury is serious. We hope he is back sooner than later," Howe told reporters.