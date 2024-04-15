    বাংলা

    Arsenal suffer 2-0 loss to Villa, hand Man City title race boost

    Arsenal's defeat, their first in 12 league games, sees them remain second, two points behind City and level on points with third-placed Liverpool with six games left to play

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2024, 06:26 PM
    Updated : 14 April 2024, 06:26 PM

    Arsenal were stunned by two late Aston Villa goals as they lost 2-0 at home on Sunday to hand the initiative in the Premier League title race to defending champions Manchester City. 

    Villa substitute Leon Bailey tapped home from close range in the 84th minute before Ollie Watkins' sublime finish three minutes later sent Gunners fans streaming for the exits. 

    Arsenal's defeat, their first in 12 league games, sees them remain second, two points behind City and level on points with third-placed Liverpool with six games left to play. 

    Following Liverpool's 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday, the weekend belonged to City who bolstered their chances of an unprecedented fourth straight league title with a 5-1 demolition of visiting Luton Town on Saturday. 

    Villa weathered pressure in the first half, with Kai Havertz shooting straight at goalkeeper Emi Martinez before Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka hit the side-netting as an opening goal for the Gunners' felt like an imminent inevitability.

    But Villa went closest when Watkins' effort bounced off one post and narrowly wide of the other, while Youri Tielemans's rasping effort hit the crossbar then the post and somehow stayed out as the visitors improved considerably after the break. 

    Bailey gave the visitors the lead when he turned in Lucas Digne's dangerous cross before Watkins broke Arsenal hearts with a beautiful chip over keeper David Raya to settle the contest. 

    "It's massive to come away to Arsenal when they are playing such good football and to play like that just shows where we are going really, it was a perfect away performance," Villa's England striker Watkins told Sky Sports. 

    The win boosts fourth-placed Villa's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League and moves them three points above Tottenham Hotspur, albeit having played a game more.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 7, 2024 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with Harvey Elliott REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Liverpool need late goal to draw with United
    Salah stroked home in the 84th minute for his sixth league goal at Old Trafford, the most of any visiting player in the league's history, overtaking Steven Gerrard's five
    De Bruyne double leads City to emphatic win at Palace
    De Bruyne leads City to emphatic win at Palace
    Stunned by conceding an early goal scored by Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, De Bruyne equalised with a superb shot
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Sheffield United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 4, 2024 Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate in action with Sheffield United's Ben Brereton Diaz
    Liverpool back on top as late goals seal win over Sheffield United
    A late header by Cody Gakpo secured a nervy 3-1 home victory over Sheffield United on Thursday
    Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Ajax Amsterdam - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - March 14, 2024 Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Villa's Watkins to miss City game due to injury
    The England international was replaced during Villa's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor