    Teenager Lewis grabs spotlight as Man City beat Sevilla

    With the prolific Erling Haaland absent due to injury, teenager Rico Lewis, striker J﻿ulian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez scored to secure a 3-1 victory

    Published : 3 Nov 2022, 10:05 AM
    Updated : 3 Nov 2022, 10:05 AM

    Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis marked his first senior start with his maiden goal for the club to spark a comeback in a 3-1 defeat of Sevilla to complete their unbeaten Champions League group campaign on Wednesday.

    With the prolific Erling Haaland absent as he recovers from injury, Argentine striker J﻿ulian Alvarez impressed with a goal and two assists and Riyad Mahrez was also on the scoresheet.

    The night, however, belonged to Lewis.

    City were confirmed as Group G winners and Sevilla assured of third spot, and Pep Guardiola made seven changes to his starting line-up with 17-year-old right back Lewis seizing his opportunity at the Etihad Stadium.

    Rafa Mir gave Sevilla the lead in the 31st minute with a pinpoint header past City reserve keeper Stefan Ortega and the hosts struggled to make much impression against the Spanish side.

    Guardiola took off Jack Grealish at halftime and sent on Rodri and City were a different proposition as they extended their unbeaten home run in the Champions League to 23 games.

    Lewis, joined in the starting side by 20-year-old Cole Palmer, levelled in the 52nd minute when he ran on to a slide rule pass by Alvarez and lashed a right-footed shot into the net past keeper Yassine Bounou.

    Lewis, aged 17 years and 346 days, became the youngest player to score on his first Champions League start, breaking the record held by Karim Benzema who was 17 years and 352 days when he scored for Olympique Lyonnais.

    "What a goal. He's a fantastic player, so intelligent. He understands everything. He made a fantastic goal and played really well," Guardiola said.

    "In the first half the guys tried. Second half was better, really good goals. I'm happy for everyone."

    Alvarez, who started his fourth successive Champions League game, was arguably City's best player.

    The 22-year-old former River Plate player produced a composed finish to put City ahead in the 73rd minute, taking the ball around Bounou and firing high into the net after being played in by a sublime pass from substitute Kevin de Bruyne.

    With City dominating, Mahrez sealed the victory with a clinical finish after another assist by Alvarez.

    City won the group with 14 points and Borussia Dortmund also going through to the last 16 as runners-up on nine.

    Champions League
