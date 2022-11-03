Teenager Lewis grabs spotlight as Man City beat Sevilla

Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis marked his first senior start with his maiden goal for the club to spark a comeback in a 3-1 defeat of Sevilla to complete their unbeaten Champions League group campaign on Wednesday.

With the prolific Erling Haaland absent as he recovers from injury, Argentine striker J﻿ulian Alvarez impressed with a goal and two assists and Riyad Mahrez was also on the scoresheet.

The night, however, belonged to Lewis.

City were confirmed as Group G winners and Sevilla assured of third spot, and Pep Guardiola made seven changes to his starting line-up with 17-year-old right back Lewis seizing his opportunity at the Etihad Stadium.

Rafa Mir gave Sevilla the lead in the 31st minute with a pinpoint header past City reserve keeper Stefan Ortega and the hosts struggled to make much impression against the Spanish side.