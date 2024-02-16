Williamson shines as NZ grind out first Test series win over S Africa

Opener Tom Latham added nine runs to his overnight tally before he departed for 30, caught by Zubayr Hamza off Piedt, but that just brought Williamson to the crease.

The master batsman boasted an average of 88 in Hamilton and he set about constructing his innings in his usual deliberate manner, with plenty of grind but ruthless punishment for anything loose.

The Black Caps reached lunch at 107-2 and Rachin Ravindra was winkled out by Piedt for 20 soon afterwards when his attempted drive went straight Brand.

Williamson reached his 34th half century two overs later, however, and Young survived a scare when he was given out to Shaun von Berg but a review overturned the decision.

SUBDUED CELEBRATION

New Zealand scored only 66 runs in the second session to reach tea on 173-3 but Williamson was soon celebrating another century in trademark subdued fashion after a lengthy wait on 99.

The 33-year-old, who scored hundreds in each innings in the first Test, moved alongside Australians Steve Waugh and Steve Smith in joint 11th place in the all-time list of test century scorers.

South Africa continued to create half chances but seamer Dane Paterson and spinner von Berg enjoyed little luck and finished wicketless, while Piedt had to be satisfied with 3-93 to add to his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Young slapped a four straight back over the bowler to secure his seventh test half century and get the deficit down to a couple of dozen runs but fittingly it was Williamson's 12th boundary that secured the winning runs.

"Credit to South Africa. They certainly outplayed us for the first couple of days and put us under pressure and we had to fight hard to get out of that position," said Williamson, who was named Player of the Series.

Apart from Williamson's continuing brilliance, and Rachin Ravindra confirming his genuine all-round threat in the Test arena, New Zealand will also draw satisfaction from debutant quick Will O'Rourke's match haul of 9-93.

New Zealand moved to the top of the World Test Championship standings with their first-Test win in Mount Maunganui and next host reigning champions Australia in a two-match series starting in Wellington on Feb 29.