Conor McGregor to make UFC return against Michael Chandler

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will compete against lightweight Michael Chandler as coaches in the upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" -- then square off against him in McGregor's return to the promotion.

UFC president Dana White said in a video posted to social media on Saturday that the date and place of the bout would be announced later. The McGregor-Chandler fight will be a pay-per-view event on ESPN+, he said.

"The Ultimate Fighter," heading into its 31st season, will begin May 30 and end Aug 15. This is McGregor's second turn as coach of TUF, previously taking a turn in 2015.

McGregor, a former lightweight and featherweight champion, has a 22-6 career record. He last fought Jul 10, 2021, in a rematch against Dustin Poirier and broke his left leg.