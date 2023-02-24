Selles appointed Southampton manager until end of season

Relegation-threatened Southampton have appointed interim coach Ruben Selles as their manager until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Spanish coach Selles, 39, was placed in temporary charge after Nathan Jones was sacked on Feb. 12 following a dismal run of nine defeats in 14 games that left Southampton sitting at the bottom of the standings with 18 points.

Selles led Southampton to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea last Saturday. His first task in his newly confirmed post will be this Saturday's trip to relegation rivals Leeds United.

Jones's departure came 95 days after he was appointed in November as Ralph Hasenhuettl's replacement, days before the World Cup break.