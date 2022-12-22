    বাংলা

    Man United see off Burnley, Brighton knocked out of League Cup

    League One side Charlton caused a major upset by eliminating Premier League high-flyers Brighton after their goalless clash went to a penalty shootout

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Dec 2022, 05:18 AM
    Updated : 22 Dec 2022, 05:18 AM

    Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday as third-tier Charlton Athletic knocked out Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties.

    Playing their first game since the World Cup break, United went ahead after 27 minutes when Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box and Eriksen smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

    Erik ten Hag's side, featuring several players who played in the World Cup in Qatar, could have doubled their lead when Anthony Martial's shot was well saved by Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

    Championship leaders Burnley had chances to equalise but Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 with a fine individual effort, the 25-year-old collecting the ball in his own half and outpacing the defence before finishing neatly at Old Trafford.

    League One Charlton caused a major upset by eliminating Brighton, seventh in the Premier League, after their goalless clash went to a penalty shootout.

    Both sides missed three spot-kicks but in the seventh round Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer denied Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and defender Samuel Lavelle converted to send his side through.

    Four-times winners Nottingham Forest crushed Championship side Blackburn Rovers 4-1, striker Brennan Johnson giving the Premier League side an early lead from the penalty spot.

    Blackburn equalised before halftime through defender Scott Wharton but Jesse Lingard restored Forest's lead soon after the interval and Taiwo Awoniyi and Johnson completed the rout.

    Football
    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2021 General view during the match
    MCG under pressure to deliver contest after Gabba let-down
    Australia won the Brisbane Test by six wickets on a green-top pitch that earned a ‘below average’ rating by the International Cricket Council
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Dec 14, 2021
    Man City reign incomplete without European success: Guardiola
    The Spaniard has guided City to four Premier League titles but the Champions League remains elusive
    Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Namibia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Nov 8, 2021 India's KL Rahul celebrates reaching his half century
    India expect Rahul to play Mirpur Test despite hand injury
    Should Rahul miss the match in Mirpur, vice captain Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to lead the side
    Football - Argentina team arrives to Buenos Aires after winning the World Cup - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Dec 20, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi and Lionel Messi are seen on the open top bus as it arrives outside the Association of Argentinian Football Headquarters.
    Argentina's WC heroes airlifted in helicopters as street party overflows
    Thousands of fans give Argentina football squad a hero`s welcome as the plane carrying Messi and his World Cup-winning team touches down in Buenos Aires

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher