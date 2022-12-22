Man United see off Burnley, Brighton knocked out of League Cup

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday as third-tier Charlton Athletic knocked out Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties.

Playing their first game since the World Cup break, United went ahead after 27 minutes when Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box and Eriksen smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Erik ten Hag's side, featuring several players who played in the World Cup in Qatar, could have doubled their lead when Anthony Martial's shot was well saved by Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.