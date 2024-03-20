Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be out of action for several weeks after incurring a meniscus tear in his right knee during training on Tuesday, the LaLiga club said.

The 31-year-old Belgium international had been expected to return to Real's squad after spending several months on the sidelines following an ACL tear in his left knee last August. He underwent an MRI scan later on Tuesday that confirmed the damage to his right knee.