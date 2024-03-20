    বাংলা

    Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training

    The injury is a major blow for Real who will have to make do without the services of one of their key players

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2024, 04:02 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2024, 04:02 AM

    Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be out of action for several weeks after incurring a meniscus tear in his right knee during training on Tuesday, the LaLiga club said.

    The 31-year-old Belgium international had been expected to return to Real's squad after spending several months on the sidelines following an ACL tear in his left knee last August. He underwent an MRI scan later on Tuesday that confirmed the damage to his right knee.

    "Following tests carried out today, our player Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a ruptured internal meniscus in his right knee," the club said in a statement.

    The injury is a major blow for Real who will have to make do without the services of one of their key players for their highly anticipated Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City in early April.

    Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that he was optimistic about soon being able to count on both Courtois and Brazil defender Eder Militao, who also suffered a torn ACL in August.

    Ancelotti had said the plan was for them to play two friendlies against Real's youth team during the international break before returning to the first team for the final stretch of the season.

    "They (Courtois and Militao) have started to work with the group, completing normal training sessions," Ancelotti told a press conference on Friday.

    "I think they will be able to make it (to the first leg against City). In fact, the idea is that they will be available on March 31st, for the LaLiga match against Athletic Bilbao, but we won't risk anything, that's more than clear."

    Courtois joined Real from Chelsea in 2018 after winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

    He was named Player-of-the-Match in the 2022 Champions League final, making nine saves against Liverpool in Paris, as Real secured a record extending 14th European title with a 1-0 win.

    Real, who had only one other goalkeeper, Ukraine's Andriy Lunin, in their first team squad when Courtois sustained his injury, recruited former Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan deal, although the Ukrainian eventually won the battle to be first-choice.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - March 16, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their fourth goal
    Real Madrid slam referee for not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr
    The 23-year-old Brazil international has been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions in Spain
    LaLiga - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - March 16, 2024 Real Madrid's Rodrygo in action with Osasuna's Unai Garcia
    Real claim win at Osasuna with Vinicius Jr brace
    Real are alone at the league summit with 72 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Girona who face Getafe away
    Real Madrid a different proposition with Bellingham, says Guardiola
    Real Madrid a different proposition with Bellingham, says Guardiola
    Bellingham, who joined Real from Dortmund in July, has scored 20 goals and set up nine for the Spanish side across all competitions this season
    Champions League - Draw For Quarter Final, Semi Final and Final - UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland - Mar 15, 2024 Former footballer Mikel John Obi opens a final ball during the draw
    City draw Real, Barca face PSG in last 8
    Barcelona take on Paris St Germain after the draw was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp