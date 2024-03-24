Germany beat hosts France 2-0 after record-breaking Wirtz goal

France pushed for an equaliser with Ousmane Dembele and Adrien Rabiot but it wasthe Germans, under pressure to improve after only two wins in their last 10 matches before Saturday, who scored again.

They doubled their lead early in the second half with Wirtz picking out Jamal Musiala with a cross and he cut back for Kai Havertz to finish the move.

France ran out of ideas in the second half and had to wait until late in the game for substitute Olivier Giroud to miss two chances before Germany defender Antonio Ruediger hit his own post as he tried to clear a ball.

"We weren't there, that's obvious," said France coach Didier Deschamps after his 150th game in charge. "The Germans played a high level match today. When we see our start to the match, with this goal, we are standing still.

"The Germans did things better than us. In terms of commitment and aggression, we were below. The first person to blame is me," he added.

Germany play the Netherlands on Tuesday when France face Chile.