    Acerbi leaves Italy squad amid allegations of racist remarks

    The 36-year-old was part of the 28-man Italy squad announced by manager Luciano Spalletti for games against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States

    Published : 18 March 2024, 06:46 PM
    Updated : 18 March 2024, 06:46 PM

    Italy's Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi has left the national team camp ahead of this month's friendlies after being accused of using a racist expression by Napoli's Juan Jesus in a Serie A game, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said.

    The 36-year-old Acerbi, who was part of the 28-man Italy squad announced by manager Luciano Spalletti for games against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States on Friday, will be replaced by AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini.

    Italy play Venezuela on Thursday followed by Ecuador on March 24.

    The alleged incident occurred during Sunday's 1-1 draw between Serie A leaders Inter and seventh-placed Napoli, with defender Jesus later saying Acerbi had apologised.

    Acerbi has denied using racist language towards Jesus.

    "I did not say any racist phrases. I have been playing football for 20 years and I know what I say," Acerbi told Italian journalists when he returned from the camp.

    "Many things happen on the pitch ... but when the referee blows his whistle, you shake hands, and it all goes back to how it was before.

    "There must be no racism anywhere in the world. I'm sorry I had to leave the national team training camp, but that's how it was and it's right."

    ACERBI EXPLAINS

    FIGC said Acerbi, capped 34 times, explained his side of the story to Spalletti and his team mates in Rome on Monday morning.

    "From the Nerazzurri defender's report, in waiting for what happened to be reconstructed in compliance with the autonomy of sporting justice, it emerged that there was no defamatory, denigrating or racist intent on his part," the FIGC said in a statement.

    "However, it was agreed that Acerbi should be left out of the squad for the next two friendlies ... to let things settle for the national team and the player himself, who will return to his club today."

    Former Napoli boss Spalletti, addressing the media before Italy's departure to the U.S., said everyone should be careful about their behaviour.

    "We have a responsibility of a sport that is very important for our nation. Considering what emerged, we have to act, even when things have not been entirely clarified," he said.

    "Francesco told me it was not an incident of racism. But we must always be careful about our behaviour, pay attention to everything we say and do. Especially when we are part of the Nazionale... (national team)

    "It is enormously disappointing when you have to make decisions on situations like this. We are all involved in it. Francesco was in a difficult situation, and he is an important player for us.

    "Nothing changes with regards to the strength of the team, but we are sad on a purely human level."

    Inter said they had taken note of FIGC's statement.

    "Inter will meet with the player as soon as possible to shed light on the exact details of what happened last night," the club said in a statement.

