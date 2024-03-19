Acerbi leaves Italy squad amid allegations of racist remarks

Italy's Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi has left the national team camp ahead of this month's friendlies after being accused of using a racist expression by Napoli's Juan Jesus in a Serie A game, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said.

The 36-year-old Acerbi, who was part of the 28-man Italy squad announced by manager Luciano Spalletti for games against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States on Friday, will be replaced by AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini.

Italy play Venezuela on Thursday followed by Ecuador on March 24.

The alleged incident occurred during Sunday's 1-1 draw between Serie A leaders Inter and seventh-placed Napoli, with defender Jesus later saying Acerbi had apologised.

Acerbi has denied using racist language towards Jesus.

"I did not say any racist phrases. I have been playing football for 20 years and I know what I say," Acerbi told Italian journalists when he returned from the camp.

"Many things happen on the pitch ... but when the referee blows his whistle, you shake hands, and it all goes back to how it was before.

"There must be no racism anywhere in the world. I'm sorry I had to leave the national team training camp, but that's how it was and it's right."