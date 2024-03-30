Champions Napoli slump to 3-0 home defeat by Atalanta

Napoli were beaten 3-0 at home by Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday as the Italian champions lost further ground in the race for Champions League qualification.

Goals from Aleksei Miranchuk, Gianluca Scamacca and Teun Koopmeiners gave the visitors their first league victory in five games as sixth-placed Atalanta moved up to 50 points. Napoli are seventh, five points behind having played a game more.

"If you win 3-0 in Napoli, you can only be satisfied. From the first half we created a lot and held the game well. Napoli also created, but overall we were superior," Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini told DAZN.

Before kickoff, Napoli players knelt in support of team mate Juan Jesus, four days after a judge cleared Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi of a charge of racially insulting the Brazilian during a Serie A game.