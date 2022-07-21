Manchester United's Fernandes backs manager's strict timekeeping

Ten Hag was appointed manager of the Manchester club inApril, replacing interim coach Ralf Rangnick, and Fernandes said he was pushingUnited's players to improve their timekeeping from the outset.
"We missed that for a while and discipline isimportant," Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday. "Discipline is notonly the way you play, the position that you have, what you have to do; it'salso off the pitch.
"Don't be late for the meetings. Don't be late forthe meals. That's really important, because if everyone is on time and someonecomes late, he should be punished.
"That's really good that he's doing that (finingplayers for being late) and amazing, because I like to be on time, so I won'thave problems with that."
Fernandes added that he was not sure of his United andPortugal team mate Cristiano Ronaldo's future, which has become the subject ofintense speculation in recent weeks.
Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly told the club he wants toleave to play Champions League football, and did not join the squad for thepre-season tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues.
"I don't know what Cristiano said to the club, tothe manager, but we have to respect his space," Fernandes said.
"Cristiano was our top scorer last season; he addedgoals. But it's not on me; it's the club that has to make the choices andCristiano makes his own. I don't know what's going on in his head, if he wantsto leave."
United, who finished sixth in the Premier League lastseason, open the new league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion onAug. 7.