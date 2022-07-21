July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Manchester United's Fernandes backs manager's strict timekeeping

    Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes welcomed new manager Erik Ten Hag's uncompromising attitude towards punctuality, saying the Premier League club had lacked discipline prior to the Dutchman's arrival.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 12:45 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 12:45 AM

    Ten Hag was appointed manager of the Manchester club inApril, replacing interim coach Ralf Rangnick, and Fernandes said he was pushingUnited's players to improve their timekeeping from the outset.

    "We missed that for a while and discipline isimportant," Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday. "Discipline is notonly the way you play, the position that you have, what you have to do; it'salso off the pitch.

    "Don't be late for the meetings. Don't be late forthe meals. That's really important, because if everyone is on time and someonecomes late, he should be punished.

    "That's really good that he's doing that (finingplayers for being late) and amazing, because I like to be on time, so I won'thave problems with that."

    Fernandes added that he was not sure of his United andPortugal team mate Cristiano Ronaldo's future, which has become the subject ofintense speculation in recent weeks.

    Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly told the club he wants toleave to play Champions League football, and did not join the squad for thepre-season tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues.

    "I don't know what Cristiano said to the club, tothe manager, but we have to respect his space," Fernandes said.

    "Cristiano was our top scorer last season; he addedgoals. But it's not on me; it's the club that has to make the choices andCristiano makes his own. I don't know what's going on in his head, if he wantsto leave."

    United, who finished sixth in the Premier League lastseason, open the new league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion onAug. 7.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mane named African Footballer of Year again
    Mane named African Footballer of Year
    The Senegalese forward wins the award for the second time, pipping his former Liverpool teammate Mo Salah and compatriot Edouard Mendy
    Former Germany striker Seeler dies aged 85
    Former Germany striker Seeler dies
    The prolific striker scored 43 goals in 72 games for West Germany between 1954-70 and was captain for 40 of them. He was 85
    COVID puts a stop to Froome's encouraging Tour de France
    COVID puts a stop to Froome's encouraging Tour de France
    Four-time champion Chris Froome's encouraging Tour de France came to a frustrating halt on Thursday when the Briton pulled out of the race after contracting COVID-19.
    FIFA warns it could suspend El Salvador federation over govt interference
    FIFA warns it could suspend El Salvador federation over govt interference
    FIFA warned on Wednesday it could suspend El Salvador if its state-led sports institute removes the heads of the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) in favour of hand-picked officials, according t ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher