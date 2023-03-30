'Buried dreams': Players, fans dismayed as Indonesia dumped as U20 World Cup host

Indonesian players and fans were dismayed on Thursday after the country was dropped as host of the Under-20 football World Cup following outrage among politicians in the predominantly Muslim nation about Israel's participation.

Football's world governing body FIFA stripped Indonesia of hosting rights on Wednesday over what an Indonesian official said was a failure to honour its commitments to the tournament.

FIFA made the call after Indonesia's football federation (PSSI) said it had cancelled the draw for the tournament because the governor of Bali refused to host Israel's team.

FIFA took the decision following a meeting between its President Gianni Infantino and PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir.

One Indonesian national team player blamed politicians.