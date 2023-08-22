Pedri and Torres score late goals to give Barca 2-0 win over Cadiz

Pedri and Ferran Torres scored late in the second half to earn Barcelona their first LaLiga win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Cadiz, whose inspired goalkeeper Conan Ledesma had made a string of superb saves on Sunday.

Ledesma showed great reflexes to stop two early strikes from 16-year-old forward Lamine Yamal, who was making his first start for Barcelona in place of suspended Raphinha.

The teenager became the youngest player to make a LaLiga start in the 21st century, beating the previous record set by Fabrice Olinga in September 2012 with Malaga.

Cadiz's goalkeeper later made an incredible one-handed save from a point-blank strike from Jules Kounde and blocked a Robert Lewandowski header right before the break.