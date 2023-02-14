New Zealand mount home defence against England's 'Bazball'

A diminished New Zealand will battle to bring high-flying England back to earth in a two-Test series starting in Mount Maunganui on Thursday, having been the first casualties of Brendon McCullum's 'Bazball' last year.

The Black Caps were steamrolled 3-0 as England swept to nine wins in 10 Tests with an attacking mindset under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper.

The hosts have since started their own rebuild under Kane Williamson's successor Tim Southee and split their away series with Pakistan last month.

However, they face a stiff challenge to halt the English juggernaut without their best pace lineup.