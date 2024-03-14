Sancho on target as Dortmund beat Eindhoven 2-0 to reach quarter-finals

Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus were on target as Borussia Dortmund secured a nervous 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday and a Champions League last-eight place for the first time in three years with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, threaded his shot through the legs of an Eindhoven player and in off the post in the third minute, while Reus wrapped up the win with a calm finish in second-half stoppage time.

Sancho's goal was his second in two matches after returning to Dortmund in January on loan from United after falling out of favour with coach Erik ten Hag.

He had joined United from Dortmund for 85 million euros ($93 million) in 2021 on a five-year deal, but failed to hold down a regular spot and had made just three appearances this season before returning to the Ruhr valley in January.