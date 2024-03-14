    বাংলা

    Sancho on target as Dortmund beat Eindhoven 2-0 to reach quarter-finals

    Dortmund secured a nervous 2-0 win over Eindhoven and a Champions League last-eight place for the first time in three years with a 3-1 aggregate victory

    Reuters
    Published : 14 March 2024, 07:14 AM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 07:14 AM

    Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus were on target as Borussia Dortmund secured a nervous 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday and a Champions League last-eight place for the first time in three years with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

    Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, threaded his shot through the legs of an Eindhoven player and in off the post in the third minute, while Reus wrapped up the win with a calm finish in second-half stoppage time.

    Sancho's goal was his second in two matches after returning to Dortmund in January on loan from United after falling out of favour with coach Erik ten Hag.

    He had joined United from Dortmund for 85 million euros ($93 million) in 2021 on a five-year deal, but failed to hold down a regular spot and had made just three appearances this season before returning to the Ruhr valley in January.

    Sancho was also on target in Saturday's 2-1 league win over Werder Bremen.

    Donyell Malen almost scored another for the hosts a little later but his low shot sailed just wide of the far post.

    "I think we really earned our quarter-final spot today with hard work," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. "We played perhaps the best 30 minutes of the season at the beginning."

    "We should have scored more goals during that pressing phase. Unfortunately, in the second half, we stopped playing like that but defended with passion."

    Eindhoven, who last reached the quarter-finals in 2007, improved after the break and substitute Hirving Lozano rattled the post with a missile from 25 metres.

    Johan Bakayoko then dribbled past defender Mats Hummels, forcing a good save from Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel in the 70th as Eindhoven kept pushing for an equaliser.

    Niclas Fuellkrug thought he had settled the hosts' nerves and put the game to bed when he volleyed in a Reus free kick in the 77th but his effort was ruled offside and the Germans had to endure even more Dutch pressure.

    Luuk de Jong could have sent the game into extra time when he was left free in front of goal but instead of tapping in, he sent the ball wildly over the bar in stoppage time.

    "I got the ball and did a one-two with (Jordan) Teze," De Jong said. "But I was leaning back when I shot and it all happened so quickly. Of course, I feel that I shouldn’t have missed."

    Dortmund then struck with the very next move as Reus completed a quick break to seal the win.

