    বাংলা

    Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat

    Fans of Al-Ittihad, to whom Al-Nassr lost 1-0, taunted Cristiano Ronaldo throughout the match, repeatedly chanting the name of his rival, Lionel Messi

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2023, 09:34 AM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 09:34 AM

    A furious Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off down the tunnel kicking water bottles out of his way after his Al-Nassr team lost 1-0 at Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro league on Thursday.

    The defeat marked the second match in row in which the 38-year-old Ronaldo failed to find the net, with Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe parrying away a fierce shot from the Portugal superstar in injury time.

    Brazilian Romarinho scored 10 minutes from time to seal victory for Al-Ittihad, who leapfrogged Al-Nassr to take top spot in the league table.

    Al-Ittihad's fans taunted Ronaldo throughout the match, repeatedly chanting the name of his rival, Lionel Messi.

    Ronaldo, who has scored eight goals in seven league games this season, took off his captain's armband before leaving the pitch and looked set to throw it, before regaining his composure.

    He applauded the Al-Nassr supporters before leaving the field of play.

    "Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al-Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!" the Portuguese said on Twitter after the game.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 26, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al Ittihad's Hamdan Al Shammari.
    Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr
    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner converted from the spot three minutes into added time
    Spanish Super Cup - Final - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 16, 2023 - FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Spanish Super Cup.
    Real to face bitter rivals Barca in cup semis
    The semi-final represents a chance for LaLiga and European champions Real to get revenge for their 3-1 loss in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona
    Friendly - Saudi Pro League XI v Paris St Germain - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - Jan 19, 2023 Saudi Pro League XI's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal.
    Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career
    The Portuguese icon bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon, and now has five for Al Nassr
    Friendly - Saudi Pro League XI v Paris St Germain - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - Jan 19, 2023 Saudi Pro League XI's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal.
    Asian challenge awaits Ronaldo
    The Portuguese makes his competitive debut for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League having accomplished all that he had hoped for in Europe

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher