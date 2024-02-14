Global governing body lifts Wrestling Federation of India suspension

United World Wrestling (UWW) has lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday, nearly five months after placing it under provisional suspension for its failure to hold an election within a reasonable time frame.

The WFI has been trying to recover from a sexual harassment scandal, with a setback coming in December last year when the sports ministry suspended the body and sacked a new slate of officers it elected.

The UWW had asked for a fresh election after the WFI's then-president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, was charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

UWW had later said WFI may need to safeguard women wrestlers to get its suspension lifted.

The UWW said it's bureau met on Feb 9 and decided to lift the suspension under certain conditions, including the assurance of fair treatment.