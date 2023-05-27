One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Ten Hag

While Manchester United ticked off a major season goal by securing their return to the Champions League next season after a year's absence, manager Erik ten Hag made it clear his team has unfinished business.

United, who are chasing a domestic double, face rivals and treble-chasers Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3 at London's Wembley Stadium.

"Next week is going to be big and we will do everything in our power," Ten Hag told Sky Sports on Thursday.

"We have to get well prepared and give us the best chance to get the cup."