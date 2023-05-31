    বাংলা

    Manchester City's Guardiola named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year

    Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons

    Reuters
    Published : 31 May 2023, 03:56 AM
    Updated : 31 May 2023, 03:56 AM

    Pep Guardiola was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title.

    Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons and the club are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.

    "I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible," Guardiola said in a club statement.

    Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher to win the LMA award.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 6, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
    Guardiola angry over Haaland's penalty gesture
    Haaland handing the ball to Ilkay Gundogan for a spot kick sent the Spanish manager into fits of rage, especially as the effort was pushed aside by Joel Robles
    Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 9, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the match
    Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
    With nothing on the line, Guardiola made nine changes for last Sunday's win over Chelsea, and another six against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier
    Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 9, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the match
    Guardiola and treble-chasing City face balancing act
    Guardiola, one of the game's most successful managers, could be on track for arguably the finest season of his career
    Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Sheffield United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 22, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledges fans after the match
    Guardiola urges City to maintain high standards
    City are now focused on beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League showpiece

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan