    বাংলা

    Injured Griezmann's record run over as he pulls out of France friendlies

    The 32-year-old Atletico Madrid player, France's fourth-highest scorer with 44 goals in 127 appearances, will be replaced by midfielder Matteo Guendouzi following his withdrawal from the 23-man squad

    Reuters
    Published : 18 March 2024, 07:44 PM
    Updated : 18 March 2024, 07:44 PM

    France will be without Antoine Griezmann for this month's friendlies against Germany and Chile after the forward suffered an ankle injury, the national team said on Monday, ending his world record run of 84 straight games for his country.

    The 32-year-old Atletico Madrid player, France's fourth-highest scorer with 44 goals in 127 appearances, will be replaced by midfielder Matteo Guendouzi following his withdrawal from the 23-man squad.

    Guendouzi, 24, plays for Serie A club Lazio, on loan from Olympique de Marseille, and has been capped seven times for France.

    France host Germany at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday, followed by Chile at Stade Velodrome on March 26.

    RELATED STORIES
    Visitors stand outside Greenbase Industrial & Logistics Parks near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, Jan 29, 2024. REUTERS
    Warehouse developers bet on India as companies look beyond China
    To meet the burgeoning demand, Greenbase aims to invest $800 million to quadruple its industrial park space to 20 million sq ft, a target it revealed for the first time
    Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - Mar 13, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can celebrates after Jadon Sancho scores their first goal.
    Sancho on target as Dortmund beat Eindhoven 2-0
    Dortmund secured a nervous 2-0 win over Eindhoven and a Champions League last-eight place for the first time in three years with a 3-1 aggregate victory
    IVAC to accept Indian visa applications till 3:30pm during Ramadan
    IVAC to accept visa applications till 3:30pm during Ramadan
    The visa applications will be accepted until 3:30pm from Mar 12, says the High Commission of India in Dhaka
    Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - February 20, 2024 PSV Eindhoven's Luuk de Jong celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS
    PSV draw with Dortmund
    Donyell Malen fired Dortmund into the lead at his old stomping grounds before De Jong converted from the spot to level the tie

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman