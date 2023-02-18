Ratcliffe's INEOS confirm bid for Manchester United

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said in November that the club needed new owners and fresh investment to halt years of decline and fans should be given a real say in how it is run in future.

INEOS said it wants to make United a beacon for a "modern, progressive, fan-centred approach to ownership.

"We want a Manchester United anchored in its proud history and roots in the North-West of England, putting the Manchester back into Manchester United and clearly focusing on winning the Champions League," the statement said.

The initial deadline for bids expired on Friday. Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, also confirmed a bid on Friday.

On Thursday, the Daily Telegraph reported that Saudi Arabia has also submitted a bid for United.

United are the fourth richest football club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte. They are widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.

The team, managed by Erik ten Hag, are third in the league standings on 46 points after 23 games. They next welcome Leicester City on Sunday.

A sale of the club would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, which was the $5.2 billion - including debt and investments - paid for their London-based Premier League rivals Chelsea, sources told Reuters previously.

United's Premier League rivals Liverpool have also said they are exploring a sale, while Tottenham Hotspur are expected to receive a bid worth $3.75 billion from Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi, Reuters has reported.