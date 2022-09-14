Different challenge but approach the same says new Chelsea coach Potter

"You have to look at the football club here, the tradition, the quality, to compete in the Premier League and Champions League, it's a completely different challenge to the one I had," Potter, who will take charge for the first time as Chelsea host Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday, told reporters.

"I am very, very excited as you can imagine and looking forward to getting going."

Asked whether working with a squad full of household names would alter his approach, Potter said he would rely on the communication skills for which he is widely praised.

"It sounds strange, but I approach it as I've approached every job and every football club with the greatest respect for every environment, every context," Potter said.

"I know that this is a different environment, but we're still working with people. Then it's about understanding them, treating them with respect, getting to know them.

"There's all sorts of narratives out there, that top players are this and top players are that, but in my experience people are quite complicated.