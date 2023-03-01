Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami due to injury

Nadal lost in straight sets to Taylor Fritz in last year's Indian Wells final and then skipped the Miami Open so that he could focus on his claycourt preparation.

The 36-year-old Spaniard is a three-times champion at Indian Wells having triumphed in 2007, 2009 and 2013. Nadal has reached the Miami final five times but has never won the title and has not competed there since 2017.

"We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year," Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement.

At the Australian Open, top seed Nadal tweaked his left hip while running for a backhand in the second set at Rod Laver Arena, and after inspection from a trainer when trailing 6-4 5-3, he went off-court for a medical time-out.