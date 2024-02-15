Ronaldo gives Al-Nassr the edge in Asian CL last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo broke Al-Fayha's resistance nine minutes from time to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over fellow Saudi Pro League side in the first leg of their Asian Champions League last 16 clash in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward ended a frustrating evening for Luis Castro's side when he latched onto a lofted return pass from Marcelo Brozovic to volley past Vladimir Stojkovic and earn Al-Nassr victory.

The teams meet in the second leg in Riyadh next Wednesday with a quarter-final spot at stake.