Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Burnley's Mejbri charged by FA for allegedly spitting at Leeds fans

The alleged incident occurs around the 67th minute, the FA says

Burnley's Mejbri charged for spitting at Leeds fans
Premier League - Burnley v Leeds United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - Oct 18, 2025 Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri remonstrates with referee Tim Robinson REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 12:16 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 12:16 AM

Related Stories
Hamza arrives in Dhaka to face India
Hamza arrives in Dhaka to face India
Messi visits Barca’s Camp Nou, eyes return
Messi visits Barca’s Camp Nou, eyes return
Germany have only WC qualification in sight: coach
Germany have only WC qualification in sight: coach
Koeman backs De Ligt
Koeman backs De Ligt
Read More
‘Now You See Me’ movie sent new cast members to magic school
‘Now You See Me’ movie sent new cast members to magic school
668 cleared for 49th Special BCS jobs
668 cleared for 49th Special BCS jobs
Spinners turn the tide as Ireland collapse
Spinners turn the tide as Ireland collapse
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More