Bangladesh beat India to reach SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship final

Forward Mosammat Sagorika has fired Bangladesh to the final of SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship with a late winner against India.
After beating Nepal 3-1 in the first match, coach Saiful Bari Titu’s team secured a total of six points with the victory against India at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka’s Kamalapur on Sunday.
India are at 3 points after a 10-0 rout of Bhutan in their first match. Nepal also have 3 points after beating Bhutan 1-0 earlier on Sunday.
Bangladesh face Bhutan in their last match of the round-robin stage while India take on Nepal for the other spot in the final.
In the match against India, Bangladesh went on the offensive early but India mounted pressure later.
After both sides squandered several chances, Sagorika made use of a long pass from captain Afida Khandaker in added time.
Moving forward through two defenders, Sagorika beat the goalkeeper to place the ball into the net.