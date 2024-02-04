    বাংলা

    Bangladesh beat India to reach SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship final

    They edge India 1-0 with a late Sagorika winner

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 05:53 PM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 05:53 PM

    Forward Mosammat Sagorika has fired Bangladesh to the final of SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship with a late winner against India.

    After beating Nepal 3-1 in the first match, coach Saiful Bari Titu’s team secured a total of six points with the victory against India at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka’s Kamalapur on Sunday.

    India are at 3 points after a 10-0 rout of Bhutan in their first match. Nepal also have 3 points after beating Bhutan 1-0 earlier on Sunday.

    Bangladesh face Bhutan in their last match of the round-robin stage while India take on Nepal for the other spot in the final.

    In the match against India, Bangladesh went on the offensive early but India mounted pressure later.

    After both sides squandered several chances, Sagorika made use of a long pass from captain Afida Khandaker in added time.

    Moving forward through two defenders, Sagorika beat the goalkeeper to place the ball into the net.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh keeps no Sri Lanka Men’s matches in Mirpur because of women’s games
    No Sri Lanka Men’s matches in Mirpur because of women’s games
    The Tigress’ series against Australia Women is supposed to begin in Mirpur in March
    Unbeaten in four straight games, Bangladesh Women’s U19 lose tri-nation series final to Sri Lanka
    U19 Tigresses lose final to Sri Lanka
    Bangladesh came into the final on the back of four straight wins in the pool round but lost the big one by 36 runs
    Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
    Bhutan’s liberal Tobgay becomes prime minister
    To mark his appointment formally, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck handed a scarf to Tobgay
    Laali, 40, a farmer, works in a wheat field near Jaipur, India, Feb 24, 2023.
    India eyes doubling cash handout for women farmers ahead of vote
    The plan is likely to be announced in the budget on Feb 1 and could cost the government an additional 120 billion rupees, sources say

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps