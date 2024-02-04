Bangladesh beat India to reach SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship final

Forward Mosammat Sagorika has fired Bangladesh to the final of SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship with a late winner against India.

After beating Nepal 3-1 in the first match, coach Saiful Bari Titu’s team secured a total of six points with the victory against India at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka’s Kamalapur on Sunday.

India are at 3 points after a 10-0 rout of Bhutan in their first match. Nepal also have 3 points after beating Bhutan 1-0 earlier on Sunday.