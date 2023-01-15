    বাংলা

    Chelsea and Shakhtar close to agreeing Mudryk deal

    The deal will reportedly be worth 85 million pounds, with the 22-year-old Ukrainian forward set to sign a seven-and-a-half year contract

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 06:31 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 06:31 AM

    Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk are close to an agreement over the transfer of Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk to the Premier League team, both clubs said on Saturday.

    According to British media, the deal will be worth 85 million pounds ($103.92 million), with the 22-year-old Mudryk set to sign a seven-and-a-half year contract.

    Shakhtar said the clubs were very close to tying up a deal.

    "Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs then the Ukrainian international, who can operate as a winger or a forward, will discuss personal terms with the Blues ahead of a permanent transfer," Chelsea said in a statement.

    Mudryk was on his way to London for a medical on Saturday, Sky Sports reported.

    Football
    RELATED STORIES
    Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Samantha Stosur of Australia v Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria - Paris, France - 1/06/16. Stosur returns the ball.
    Retiring Stosur 'too passionate' to walk away from the sport
    ‘I still would love to be involved in some capacity. Still got to work out exactly what that is going to be,’ Stosur said
    Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court for his trial following allegations of rape and sexual assault, Chester, Britain, Dec 22, 2022
    Man City's Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape
    13 women had brought allegations against the Manchester City defender
    Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Liverpool - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - Sept 7, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks on during the warm up before the match.
    Klopp slams 'worst ever' Liverpool performance after Brighton defeat
    Liverpool's campaign has been derailed by poor performances and injuries to key players like Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez
    Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 14, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Manchester City's Manuel Akanji
    Rashford is unstoppable: Ten Hag
    Rashford scored for the ninth successive home match in all competitions to snatch a late win for United over their city rivals

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher