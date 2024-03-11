Ukraine rebuffs Pope Francis calling for talks with Russia

Supporters of Pius say he worked behind the scenes to help Jews and did not speak out in order to prevent worsening the situation for Catholics in Nazi-occupied Europe. His detractors say he lacked the courage to speak out on information he had despite pleas from Allied powers fighting Germany.

The head of Ukraine's 5 million-strong Eastern Rite Catholic Church, Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, also rejected the pope's comments.

"Ukraine is wounded, but not conquered! Ukraine is exhausted, but it stands and will stand!" the church's website quoted Shevchuk as saying in New York.

"Believe me, no one has any idea of ​​surrendering."

Zelenskiy has called for the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's post-Soviet borders. The Kremlin rules out engaging in talks on terms set by Kyiv.

The pope has upset Ukrainian officials several times in the war, including his call last year to Russian youth to take pride as heirs of tsars like Peter the Great, held up by President Vladimir Putin as an example to justify his actions in Ukraine.

European officials supporting Ukraine in efforts to evict Russian troops denounced the pope's latest comments.

"How about, for balance, encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine?" Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on X.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, also writing on X, said:

"One must not capitulate in face of evil, one must fight it and defeat it, so that the evil raises the white flag and capitulates."