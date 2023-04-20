Inter relishing dream run to semi-final showdown against Milan: Inzaghi

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi described their run to the Champions League semi-finals as a dream and said they will give it all they have got against city rivals AC Milan as they battle to become the first Italian finalists for six years.

Inzaghi could not hide his excitement after his team drew 3-3 with Benfica in their second leg on Wednesday to win their quarter-final 5-3 on aggregate, reaching the Champions League semis for the first time since they won the trophy 13 years ago.

"My boys? They were historic," Inzaghi told Inter TV when asked about his players' performance.