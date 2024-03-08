Feel good, go good: Australia's Paris kit has indigenous touch

Australia unveiled the kit its athletes will wear at this year's Paris Olympics on Thursday with Chef de Mission Anna Meares hailing the distinctly indigenous design as an "impressive milestone".

The uniform for the skateboarding team in Tokyo three years ago featured First Nations patterns and Meares said it had proved so popular that the decision had been made to extend it across the entire range for Paris.

"It's the oldest living culture in the world and we should be very proud of that," former champion cyclist Meares told reporters.

"This is the first time the Australian Olympic team will have indigenous design across its competition and delegation wear uniform, it's a really impressive milestone."

Meares won two golds, a silver and three bronze medals over four Olympics and said feeling comfortable in the green and gold kit would be vitally important for the 480 athletes Australia hopes to take to Paris in July and August.