    বাংলা

    Feel good, go good: Australia's Paris kit has indigenous touch

    Australia unveiled the kit its athletes will wear at this year's Paris Olympics on Thursday with Chef de Mission Anna Meares

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2024, 06:19 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2024, 06:19 AM

    Australia unveiled the kit its athletes will wear at this year's Paris Olympics on Thursday with Chef de Mission Anna Meares hailing the distinctly indigenous design as an "impressive milestone".

    The uniform for the skateboarding team in Tokyo three years ago featured First Nations patterns and Meares said it had proved so popular that the decision had been made to extend it across the entire range for Paris.

    "It's the oldest living culture in the world and we should be very proud of that," former champion cyclist Meares told reporters.

    "This is the first time the Australian Olympic team will have indigenous design across its competition and delegation wear uniform, it's a really impressive milestone."

    Meares won two golds, a silver and three bronze medals over four Olympics and said feeling comfortable in the green and gold kit would be vitally important for the 480 athletes Australia hopes to take to Paris in July and August.

    "The whole 'look good, feel good' thing for me is a really strong mantra for an athlete," she added.

    "With this uniform comes a reputation for the Australian Olympians, that we are revered and respected on the international sporting scene. And there's a real pride in earning the right to wear this green."

    The kits were designed by Japanese manufacturer ASICS and feature artwork created by 2008 Olympic boxer Paul Fleming and Torres Strait islander David Bosun.

    Appropriately for an Olympics held in the home of haute couture, Australian athletes will for the first time have the option of wearing a dress in team colours.

    "I know the girls are going to be really excited to be able to wear a dress," said 2016 Olympic Rugby Sevens champion Charlotte Caslick, who was modelling the green frock at the ceremony beside Sydney harbour.

    "The conditions in Paris are going to be quite hot and humid and just having something lightweight to chuck on is perfect for when we're over there."

    Meares said she was fully confident that France would deliver a safe Games, even as plans for the opening ceremony along the River Seine are being revised for security reasons.

    She was also confident that the famous waterway will be cleaned up sufficiently for the open water swimming and triathlon to take place without health concerns.

    "This is a legacy piece for the Paris Games as well as Parisians as haven't been able to swim in the river for 70 years," she said.

    "And so the goal isn't just to allow competition for the Olympics but to give back something to Parisians as a place that they can enjoy the river going forward."

    Meares will be leading the Australian delegation for the first time in Paris and conceded she was having a few jitters as the July 26 opening ceremony got closer.

    "I'll be honest, I'm a bit nervous," Meares said.

    "I've got sweaty palms even just standing here talking about the Games being in 141 days time and I've been retired for nearly eight years."

    RELATED STORIES
    People walk past one of the entrances of Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court where Australian writer Yang Hengjun is expected to face trial on espionage charges, in Beijing, China May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    China court gives Australian writer suspended death sentence
    The sentence, handed down five years after Yang was detained in China and three years after his closed-door trial on espionage charges, shocks his family and supporters
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2024 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Taylor Fritz of the US
    Djokovic, Gauff labour into Australian Open semis as long night looms
    Fritz made the Serb sweat in a tight first set that the American dropped in a tiebreak before drawing level in the contest on a steamy day where both players looked physically drained at times
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2024 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his fourth round match against France's Adrian Mannarino REUTERS
    Djokovic thumps Mannarino to reach Australian Open quarters
    The Serb next meets Taylor Fritz after the American beat last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2024 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his third round match against China's Shang Juncheng REUTERS
    Alcaraz reaches Australian Open 4th round for first time
    The two-time Grand Slam winner cruised past Chinese wildcard Shang Juncheng, who retired hurt while trailing their uneven contest

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality