If we can beat Barcelona, we can beat anyone: Ten Hag

After seeing his in-form side come from behind to beat Barcelona in a thrilling game at Old Trafford on Thursday, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted his team can beat anyone as they hunt for a first major trophy since 2017.

United remain in four competitions this season after earning a 2-1 victory in their Europa League playoff second leg to knock out the Spanish side 4-3 on aggregate.

Getting the better of a team eight points clear at the top of LaLiga and playing with an intensity rarely seen at Old Trafford since Alex Ferguson was United manager filled Ten Hag with confidence.