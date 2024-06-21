Former Italy international Roberto Baggio robbed at gunpoint at home

Baggio, widely known as the ‘divine ponytail’, reportedly received stitches for a head wound

Italy's Roberto Baggio (L) is shadowed by Ivan Helguera of Spain during a friendly match in Genoa April 28, 2004. REUTERS

Former Italy international Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint at his home in northern Italy while watching his country's match against Spain in the Euro 2024 tournament on Thursday, local police said.

Burglars broke into Baggio's house near Vicenza, hit him on the head with a gun butt and locked him and his family in a room while they stole jewellery, watches and cash, daily Il Corriere della Sera reported. It said he suffered a deep wound.

Baggio, 57, played for clubs including Juventus JUVE.MI, AC Milan and Inter Milan. He also played 56 times for Italy, scoring 27 goals, and is widely seen as one of his country's all-time greats.

After the robbery, Baggio, widely known as the "divine ponytail", was treated at a local hospital where he received stitches for the head wound, Italian media reported.

Italy lost to Spain 1-0 on Thursday and now must avoid defeat by Croatia to guarantee progression in the tournament.