Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future," Leeds said in a statement.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

Leeds have won only four of their 20 league matches this season with 10 losses and six draws.

The 49-year-old Marsch had a total of 11 victories in his 37 matches in charge and his side last won a league match on Nov. 5 when they beat Bournemouth 4-3.