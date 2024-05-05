Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Haaland nets four as Man City rout Wolves 5-1

Hours after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola's men respond with a resounding victory

Haaland nets 4 as City rout Wolves

Reuters

Published : 05 May 2024, 12:51 AM

Updated : 05 May 2024, 12:51 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Pant included in India's T20 WC squad
Pant included in India's T20 WC squad
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Read More
Sundarbans fire ‘contained’
Sundarbans fire ‘contained’
IMF mission to visit Pakistan to discuss new loan
IMF mission to visit Pakistan to discuss new loan
Hamas fires rockets at Israeli army base
Hamas fires rockets at Israeli army base
Mine blasts injure 3 Bangladeshis at Myanmar border
Mine blasts injure 3 Bangladeshis at Myanmar border
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More