Spain prosecutor seeks jail for Ancelotti over $1.1m in unpaid taxes

A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a prison term of four years and nine months for football coach Carlo Ancelotti who is accused of avoiding 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in taxes on image rights revenues while he was at Real Madrid in 2014 and 2015.

The prosecutor said in a statement on Wednesday that although the Italian was a resident in Spain for tax purposes at the time and filed his tax returns there, he had omitted the income earned through his image rights - 4.2 million euros in total.

The prosecutor said Ancelotti allegedly committed two tax fraud crimes.

Ancelotti, who returned as Real Madrid coach in 2021, did not immediately reply to a request for comment made through Real Madrid. His lawyer declined to comment.