Ronaldo ends disappointing debut season in Saudi empty-handed

Ronaldo left Manchester United last year following an explosive television interview in which he said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Al-Nassr stepped in to sign him until 2025 in a deal reportedly worth more than 200 million euros ($214.61 million) to make him the world's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes.

He scored 14 goals in 16 league games but failed to net during a 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq on Saturday in which he was substituted.

Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer failed to impress in several key matches, often taking out his frustration on his team mates.

The first trophy to slip from his grasp was the Saudi Super Cup when his team lost 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in the semi-finals in January.

"It is not easy to adapt in the first five, six or seven games. Everyone knows my movements now and I am beginning to understand the movements of the rest of the players. Step by step we can reach higher levels," Ronaldo said.