    বাংলা

    Pochettino says 'crazy to think' he won't be involved in Chelsea's Jan transfer window

    The Argentine, who was hired in May, previously called the club to delve further into the transfer market if they are to improve

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 10:33 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 10:33 AM

    Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is confident of having a say when the Premier League side embarks on strengthening the squad in the January transfer window, insisting there is "good communication" with the club's hierarchy.

    The Argentine, who was hired in May, previously called the club to delve further into the transfer market if they are to improve, having already spent around 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) on new players since a US-led takeover in 2022.

    Chelsea have three wins in a row at Stamford Bridge in the league, ending a long run of poor home form that stretched back into last season, when they finished 12th. They now sit 10th after picking up 25 points from 19 matches.

    "It's obvious that the head coach, coach or manager is crazy to think he won't be involved in any decisions for the future in my area," Pochettino told reporters.

    "Of course, we will share with the owners, the sporting director and I cannot conceive the idea of not being involved."

    As many as 12 players moved away from west London on permanent deals while 11 arrived, including Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez.

    When asked if he expects a calmer window than last summer, Pochettino said: "Yes, of course. It's not only my advice, it is about how we are sharing with the owners and the sporting directors.

    "There is very good communication, we talk every single day and we will take decisions because we are all agreed."

    Chelsea next face promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road later on Saturday.

    Premier League
    Mauricio Pochettin
    confident
    RELATED STORIES
    RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
    Nkunku set for Chelsea debut against Sheffield United
    In July, Nkunku signed from RB Leipzig but required surgery on a knee injury he suffered in pre-season
    Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 10, 2023 Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino with Reece James as he is substituted after sustaining an injury
    James injury adds to Chelsea's woes
    James lasted only 27 minutes of Sunday's 2-0 loss at Everton, forced off with a hamstring problem
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 3, 2023 Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts after the match
    Chelsea performances have dropped but young squad needs time: Pochettino
    Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the league in the close season but their erratic form has seen them win just five times in 15 games, with a midweek loss to Manchester United dropping the London s ...
    Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 3, 2023 Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
    Pochettino 'not disappointed' despite United loss
    Pochettino said Chelsea had played well enough to get a draw but could not match the hosts' energy and aggression

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India