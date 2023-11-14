    বাংলা

    Myanmar soldiers flee to India after border clash with rebels: police

    At least 43 soldiers have surrendered to police in the Indian state of Mizoram a day after heavy clashes with anti-junta rebel fighters

    At least 43 Myanmar soldiers have surrendered to police in the Indian state of Mizoram a day after heavy clashes with anti-junta rebel fighters, an Indian police official said on Tuesday.

    "Whether they will be pushed back or not, we are waiting for further instructions from the central government," Mizoram police official Lalmalsawma Hnamte told Reuters.

