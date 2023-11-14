Myanmar soldiers flee to India after border clash with rebels: police

The anti-junta fighters in Myanmar's Chin state tasted early success with the takeover of two military outposts on the remote mountainous frontier
At least 43 Myanmar soldiers have surrendered to police in the Indian state of Mizoram a day after heavy clashes with anti-junta rebel fighters, an Indian police official said on Tuesday.
"Whether they will be pushed back or not, we are waiting for further instructions from the central government," Mizoram police official Lalmalsawma Hnamte told Reuters.