Florida restaurant sues DeSantis over drag show restrictions

A Florida restaurant that puts on what it calls family-friendly drag performances sued Governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida on Monday to halt enforcement of a new law banning minors from attending such shows.

Hamburger Mary's, an Orlando bar and restaurant that presents drag show performances, comedy sketches and dancing, filed the suit in federal court in response to the law, which the Republican governor signed last week.

Senate Bill 1438 allows the state to fine or revoke the liquor licence of an establishment that admits minors to a performance that "simulates nudity, sexual conduct or specific sexual activities."