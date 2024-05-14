Home +
LGBTIQ people in EU face less discrimination, more violence, survey finds

Data shows the proportion of respondents who said they had experienced a physical or sexual attack for being LGBTIQ rose to 14% from 11% in the previous survey

LGBTIQ people in EU face less discrimination, more violence: surv
People celebrate during the annual Rainbow Parade, a Pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria Jun 11, 2022. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 14 May 2024, 12:55 PM

Updated : 14 May 2024, 12:55 PM

