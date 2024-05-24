Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

In Russia at war, kids swap classroom for shooting range

Military service is compulsory for young men in Russia, whose war in Ukraine is now well into its third year

In Russia at war, kids swap classroom for shooting range
A schoolboy fires an automatic rifle at a range in Vladikavkaz, Russia May 10, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 24 May 2024, 02:41 PM

Updated : 24 May 2024, 02:41 PM

Related Stories
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
LGBTIQ people in EU face less discrimination, more violence: survey
LGBTIQ people in EU face less discrimination, more violence: survey
Extreme heat widens learning gaps worldwide
Extreme heat widens learning gaps worldwide
Read More
Cup final is enough motivation: Guardiola
Cup final is enough motivation: Guardiola
Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends'
Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends'
Gas found in new Kailashtila-8 well
Gas found in new Kailashtila-8 well
Depression may turn into severe cyclone: Met Office
Depression may turn into severe cyclone: Met Office
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More