New Hindu temple with 16 deities opens doors in Islamic UAE

A new Hindu temple constructed in Dubai’s Jebel Ali has formally opened its doors to worshippers on Tuesday to mark the festival of Dussehra.
Its foundation was laid in February 2020 and the inauguration fulfils a decades-long Indian dream of having a place of worship in the area, Indian news agency Asian News International reports.
The temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE. It welcomes people of all faiths and allows worshippers and other visitors to view the 16 deities and other interior works.
The interiors of the temple are built with white marble. It has ornate pillars, Arabic and Hindu geometric designs on the facade, and bells on the ceiling.
Most of the deities are installed in the main prayer hall with a large 3D-printed pink lotus unfurling across the central dome.
The temple can accommodate around 1,000 to 1,200 worshippers on a daily basis.
The 'Worship Village' in Jebel Ali houses several churches and the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara. The temple has also installed the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.