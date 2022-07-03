Swiss laggards in Western Europe in allowing same-sex marriage

It is the first time two men have walked
out of the civil registry in their town of Schaffhausen as husband and husband.
Voters approved the "Marriage for
All" initiative by a nearly two-thirds majority last September, making
Switzerland one of the last countries in Western Europe to legalise same-sex
marriage.
"The ceremony was really very
important to me because this has been 20 years in the making," said
Carnier, who entered into a registered partnership with Leu in 2014 and has
been active in a decades-long campaign to recognise gay rights.
Across the country in Geneva, Aline, 46,
and Laure, 45, also tied the knot after being together for 21 years. They have
a four-year-old son and, like Leu and Carnier, they had previously been in a
civil partnership.
"In every sense, this is a new stage
(for us)," said Laure, a human resources specialist who like her partner
declined to give her family name.
"It was a very moving and much-awaited
moment, which sends a strong message to society... to be free to love,"
said Geneva Mayor Marie Barbey-Chappuis, who attended the ceremony.
EQUALITY
Same-sex couples won the right to enter
civil partnerships in 2007 and the right to adopt children parented by their
partner in 2018.
But they lacked rights granted married
heterosexual couples, including access to regular adoption and sperm donations,
as well as an easier path to citizenship for foreign spouses.
Same-sex partners now have these options
through marriage.
For Leu and Carnier, the change carried
emotional and societal weight.
"I think it's important that our
marriage is recognised equally and isn't put to the side in a special
category," said Leu.
The men plan to cement their marriage with
a religious wedding next year.
In June, the council presiding over the
Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland to which Carnier belongs voted to
bless the marriages of same-sex couples with the same sacraments and rituals as
heterosexual weddings.
The couple plans to invite family and
friends to their religious ceremonies, including two adult children Leu shares
with his ex-wife and a two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter.
"I'm convinced that if she grows up
with three grandfathers, then it will be something very natural for her,"
Leu said. "The horizons have expanded. One sees there are many different
ways to live today."