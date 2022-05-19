Taliban say female Afghan TV presenters must cover face on air

The move
comes days after authorities ordered women to cover their faces in public, a
return to a policy of the Taliban's past hardline rule and an escalation of
restrictions that are causing anger at home and abroad.
"Yesterday
we met with media officials... they accepted our advice very happily,"
Akif Mahajar, spokesman for the Taliban's Ministry of Vice and Virtue, told
Reuters, adding this move would be received well by Afghans.
While he
framed the move as "advice", Mahajar added: "The last date for
face covering for TV presenters is May 21," referring to when compliance
with the new requirement should begin.
He did not
respond to a query on what the consequences would be of not following the
advice.
Most Afghan
women wear a headscarf for religious reasons, but many in urban areas such as
Kabul do not cover their faces. During the Taliban's last rule from 1996 to
2001, it was obligatory for women to wear the all-encompassing blue burqa.
Mahajar said
female presenters could wear a medical face mask, as has been widely used
during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Women in
Afghanistan had pursued work and education after the Taliban government was
toppled in 2001 following a US-led invasion, endeavours that were forbidden to
them under Taliban rule at the time.
The Taliban
says it has changed since its last rule, but recently added regulations such as
limiting women's movement without a male chaperone. Older girls above 13 years
old have also yet to be allowed back to schools and colleges.
A local
television channel's female employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told
Reuters Taliban officials had visited their office on Wednesday.
"Today
(Thursday) the production department wore masks but the news office continued
as usual," the employee said.
Some
channels have already begun implementing the new rule.