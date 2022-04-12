No more ‘have a nice day’: Lviv learns to live with war

The Mad Bars House in Lviv’s historic central square
stayed open, but served coffee and hot food instead of alcoholic drinks. They
turned off the rock music. And as displaced Ukrainians began pouring into the
city from places devastated by Russian attacks hundreds of miles away, she had
instructions for the wait staff.
“When guests leave the restaurant we normally say,
‘Have a nice day,’ ” she said. Instead she told them they could say something
else, like “Glory to Ukraine,” or “We wish you blue skies.”
“Because to say ‘have a nice day’ in this period is
stupid,” said Polishchuk, 33.
Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of
February, Lviv, a historic city just 40 miles from Poland, was a popular
European tourist destination, with 2.5 million visitors a year and the biggest
jazz festival in Eastern Europe.
Now, instead of tourists, there are displaced
Ukrainians fleeing the war-torn east of the country. Lviv and its residents are
learning to live with what most now believe will be many months of conflict, if
not years.
Several Russian airstrikes have targeted infrastructure
here, including a rocket attack on a military training base last month that
killed more than 30 people. Air raid sirens warning of Russian fighter jets
breaching the airspace sound several times a day. This small city, though, is
still far from the active fighting that has devastated entire cities in the
east of Ukraine.
The main challenge for Lviv has been to survive a
wartime economy and manage the flood of displaced, traumatised people who are
swelling the city’s population.
“We have learned to live in wartime,” said the city’s
mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, who has recently lifted some municipal restrictions,
including allowing bars and restaurants to sell wine and beer, although not
hard alcohol.
Sadovyi, a former businessman, said that six months
before the Russian invasion, he tasked city officials with finding a way to
keep water supplies flowing if the electricity failed. They started buying
diesel generators, as well as stockpiling medical supplies, and topping up
blood banks.
“If I had not been bracing my city for this situation,
we would be in a catastrophe right now,” Sadovyi, dressed in a black hoodie and
black sneakers, said in an interview in the 19th-century Viennese-style City
Hall. His office’s expansive stone balcony overlooked the market square, where
displaced children shrieked with laughter and chased giant soap bubbles blown
by a street performer.
Sadovyi said that civilians fleeing the fighting
started coming into Lviv within hours of the invasion — 60,000 of them per day
for the first three weeks. Now, with a new Russian advance expected, about
10,000 a day are arriving.
Victoria Dzyziuk, who runs a cultural hub in Lviv, Ukraine, helps organize clothing donations at a shelter for displaced people, April 2, 2022. The New York Times
While many are heading across the border to Poland and
other European countries, about 200,000 have remained, double the number the
city administration was expecting and almost one-third of the city’s prewar
population of 700,000.
Those with money are renting apartments or staying in
hotels. But tens of thousands more are in shelters, dependent on aid. The
Polish government has donated container homes for 1,000 people that are being
set up in a city park. Others are being channelled from Lviv to other communities
in western Ukraine.
“This is a huge strain on our city,” said Sadovyi, 53.
“Basically we have another city within our city.”
The war has sparked remarkable patriotism, and if some
local residents note that they can no longer find tables at their favourite
cafes or restaurants because they are filled with displaced people, they tend
not to complain. Guides lead displaced families on free tours of the city.
Passengers on the tourist trolley leaving City Hall are not foreigners these
days but Ukrainians.
It makes for an odd juxtaposition. A significant
number of the soldiers dying at the front are from western Ukraine, and there
are regular funerals in churches in the city centre. On a recent day, the
sobbing relatives of a steelworker and his factory colleagues stood outside a
cathedral with wreathes of flowers.
Around the edges, longtime residents are trying to
preserve some semblance of prewar life.
The Lviv National Opera recently resumed limited
events, with snippets of ballet and choir performances. The number of tickets
sold is limited to the capacity of the building’s bomb shelter, about 250
people. At the first performance, an air raid siren sounded, sending audience
members and dancers down to the shelter before resuming the show.
“We reopened because we received so many calls and
emails from people,” said Ostap Hromysh, the opera’s international relations
manager. The messages were apologetic, saying “of course we understand there is
a war,” but asking if they had performances anyway.
“If people day by day are faced with sad news about
death, about blood, about bombs, they need to feel other emotions,” he said.
At the Mad Bars House, Polishchuk said they planned to
open a rooftop terrace next week, perhaps with nonalcoholic cocktails as well
as wine and beer. They are bringing back more of their original 111-person
staff.
She said the bar, which in normal times has a dance
floor and serves increasingly potent drinks as patrons ascend its six stories,
is losing money, but is committed to remaining open. On Sunday afternoon, the
first and second floors of the bar were full.
Management has replaced the classic rock entertaining
beer drinkers at the ground-floor bar before the war with Ukrainian songs,
though on the floor serving wine to customers at tables, Frank Sinatra croons.
“We don’t want to pretend that nothing has happened,
we understand that it’s a war,” Polishchuk said. “But we want to create an
atmosphere of somewhere safe.”
On the menu, borscht, the beet soup that had few
takers before the war is now the biggest seller. Polishchuk said it was
patriotism and stress. “We understand that people want comfort foods,” she
said.
“Have a nice day” is not the only thing that feels off
these days.
“This is not the time for carrot juice and green
salads,” Polishchuk said.
