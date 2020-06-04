‘Clampdown’ on free speech in Bangladesh, other Asian countries alarms UN rights chief

She says any actions taken to stop the spread of false information must be proportionate.

Bachelet said in a statement on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic had seen a further tightening of censorship in several countries, along with the arbitrary arrest and detention of people critical of their government’s response or for simply sharing information or views about the pandemic.

Arrests for expressing discontent or allegedly spreading false information through the press and social media have been reported in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam, the statement said.

In Bangladesh, dozens of people are reported to have had cases filed against them or have been arrested under the Digital Security Act in the last three months for allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 or criticising the government response, it said.

Local journalists and human rights defenders, some health professionals, as well as some members of the general public, have been reporting harassment or reprisals for complaining about denial of health care, inadequate facilities or irregularities in relief distribution.

In some cases, journalists or other observers have been physically attacked for seeking to document alleged malpractices.

The UN rights high commissioner recognised the need to restrict harmful misinformation or disinformation to protect public health, or any incitement of hatred towards minority groups, but said this should not result in purposeful or unintentional censorship, which undermines trust, according to the statement.

“While governments may have a legitimate interest in controlling the spread of misinformation in a volatile and sensitive context, this must be proportionate and protect freedom of expression,” Bachelet said.

“In these times of great uncertainty, medical professionals, journalists, human rights defenders and the general public must be allowed to express opinions on vitally important topics of public interest, such as the provision of health care and the handling of the health and socio-economic crisis, and the distribution of relief items,” said Bachelet.

“This crisis should not be used to restrict dissent or the free flow of information and debate,” she said.

A diversity of viewpoints will foster greater understanding of the challenges we face and help us better overcome them, she observed and added it will also help countries to have a vibrant debate on the root causes and good practices needed to overcome the longer-term socio-economic and other impacts.

“This debate is crucial for countries to build back better after the crisis.”