Battling for his own life, a Hindu man is happy to have saved Muslims in New Delhi

Suffering 70 percent burns during his efforts to bring out his friend’s elderly mother who was trapped in fire, Premkant Baghel was battling for his own life at the GTB Hospital in the Indian capital on Thursday, reported the India Times.



“Even as Baghel is fighting for his own life, he is happy he was able to save his friend's mother's life,” the news publisher wrote.



Baghel stepped out to help his Muslim neighbours when he saw their house being set ablaze.



He said the Hindu-Muslim communities live in harmony in Shiv Vihar but the riots brought out a different side, according to the report.



As soon as Baghel got to know about the incident, he ventured out to save the lives of people trapped inside the burning house.



Even as Baghel saved several lives, no one offered a vehicle to take him to a hospital, the India Times said.



Severely injured, he spent the entire night at his house as an ambulance called by the neighbours never reached them.



In the morning, he was taken to the hospital.



At least 38 people have been killed and hundreds of others injured as the clashes have continued for days.