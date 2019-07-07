Bangladesh father alerts all after 7-year-old girl’s alleged ‘rapist, murderer’ is arrested

Last Friday was like any other day for the family living in an apartment at Banagram in Wari, but it turned out to be the cruelest for them when they found the 7-year-old member’s body in an empty flat on an upper floor.

The girl's father is a businessman in Nawabpur. He bought the apartment in February and moved in there with his family.

She was the youngest among his four children and a nursery student of a school in the neighbourhood.

After taking permission from her mother, the girl left her apartment on the fifth floor on Friday evening to play with other children of the building as she would do every day.

The family began to look for her as she had remained missing for hours.

They called police after they found her blood-stained body lying on the floor with a rope around her neck.

A forensic doctor said she was raped before being strangled.

Police arrested the suspected murderer and rapist, Harun-or-Rashid, in his home district Cumilla on Saturday night and said he had admitted to the crimes. 

Harun lived in a flat on the seventh floor of the building with his cousin at Wari and worked in his cousin’s shop at Thatari Bazar.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, the victim’s father said his daughter went out to play with a daughter of Harun’s cousin. Her body was found in an empty flat on the eighth floor.

The father demanded maximum punishment, which is death for murder after rape, for Harun within the shortest possible time.  

“I could not save my child. Please keep your child safe from such perverted beasts,” the tearful man said, triggering sobs among the reporters and police personnel there.

The mother was refusing to drink or eat after losing the girl, he said.

“She (the mother) is crying all the time holding her (the girl’s) books, clothes,” the man said.

