    বাংলা

    Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of 'everything app'

    Signups were averaging over two million per day in the last seven days as of Nov 16, up 66% compared to the same week in 2021

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Nov 2022, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2022, 06:57 AM

     Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk says new user signups to the social media platform are at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.

    Signups were averaging over two million per day in the last seven days as of Nov. 16, up 66% compared to the same week in 2021, Musk said in a tweet late on Saturday.

    He also said that user active minutes were at a record high, averaging nearly 8 billion active minutes per day in the last seven days as of Nov. 15, an increase of 30% in comparison to the same week last year.

    Hate speech impersonations decreased as of Nov. 13 compared to October of last year.

    Reported impersonations on the platform spiked earlier this month, before and in wake of the Twitter Blue launch, according to Musk.

    Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling firm the Boring Company, has said that buying Twitter would speed up his ambition to create an "everything app" called X. 

    Musk's "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App" will have features like encrypted direct messages (DMs), longform tweets and payments, according to the tweet.

    In another tweet early on Sunday, Musk said he sees a "path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months."

    Advertisers on Twitter, including big companies such as General Motors, Mondelez International, Volkswagen AG, have paused advertising on the platform, as they grapple with the new boss.

    Musk has said that Twitter was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" from the advertiser retreat, blaming a coalition of civil rights groups that has been pressing the platform's top advertisers to take action if he did not protect content moderation. 

    Activists are urging Twitter's advertisers to issue statements about pulling their ads off the social media platform after Musk lifted the ban on tweets by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

    Hundreds of Twitter employees are believed to have quit the beleaguered company, following an ultimatum by Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.

    The company earlier in November laid off half its workforce, with teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics being gutted, as well as some product and engineering teams.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken Apr 28, 2022.
    Twitter's verified service with colours to start next week: Musk
    The Twitter CEO allotted gold for companies, gray for governments and a blue check for individuals including celebrities
    A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of US President Donald Trump on a smartphone and a lit window in the White House residence in Washington, US, Jan 8, 2021.
    Trump not interested in returning to Twitter
    Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in a poll with 51.8% voting in favour of the former US president's reinstatement on the social media platform
    A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of a displayed photo of Elon Musk in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Twitter employees start exiting after Musk's ultimatum
    Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, according to two employess
    Owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc. Elon Musk arrives at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, Nov 4, 2022.
    Musk's all-nighters at Twitter raise concern for Tesla investors
    Musk said he had worked through the night at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Monday and would keep 'working & sleeping here' until the social media platform was fixed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher